A man with a trio of prior felony convictions is in jail for allegations he was one of the people shooting during a May incident outside a north Lawton social club.
Stephen Charles Smith, a.k.a. Pakman Greedy, 34, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and gang-related offense, as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. Due to the three prior felony convictions, he faces between three to 30 years in prison if convicted.
Shots were fired shortly before 4 a.m. to the area of The Hangout, 2526 Fort Sill Blvd., and police responded. Several shell casings of multiple calibers were collected.
After reviewing several security cameras from nearby businesses, police began putting together what happened and discovered Smith was involved, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A large disturbance happened at The Hangout and migrated to the front of BaBalou’s where multiple people drew guns and began firing at one another as well as shots fired into the sky, the affidavit states.
Lawton Police Sgt. Brian Valdez identified Smith, identified as “Greedy,” from the video. He was seen using his left hand to raise a tan pistol and point it toward the sky while firing five shots into the air, according to the affidavit.
The same location was the sight of another shooting incident the morning of June 26 with similar circumstances. Three people were injured and police reported over 100 different shell casings being collected in that incident. There is no information in Smith’s charges linking him to that incident at this time.
Smith has prior felony convictions from Comanche County: October 2007, second-degree burglary; January 2011, second-degree burglary; and September 2020, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Held on $50,000 bond, Smith returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 20th for his preliminary hearing conference.