Lawton police are investigating a Thursday night shooting on the city’s southwest side.
Police were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. to the 6700 block of Southwest Beta Avenue on the report of a shooting.
Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot and was suffering what is believed to be non-life-threating injuries at this time, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.
“It is unknown at this time what caused the shooting to occur,” Jenkins said.
The unidentified suspect fled the scene following the shooting.
Jenkins said more information will be released when available.
People who live in vicinity of the shooting posted on Facebook comments regarding gunshots and officers moving through their neighborhoods in real time during the situation Thursday night.
If you have information about this or other any other crimes, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.