Police are investigating the Thursday night shooting of three vehicles and buildings at a northwest Lawton apartment complex.
Officers were sent on a shots fired call shortly after 11 p.m. to the 6300 block of Northwest Maple Avenue and on arrival saw a Chevrolet Tahoe matching the description of the suspect vehicle, the report states. However, after pulling the Tahoe over it was learned the driver had actually called in the gunplay to 911.
There were 20 spent 5.56 mm shell casings found at the southern area of the Maple Wood apartment complex between Northwest 63rd and 64th streets, the report states. Damage was seen to the brick, metal siding and windows of Building E to two apartments. Building F also received damage to its brick exterior.
A blue 2007 Mazda CX7 had one bullet enter the hood on the driver’s side causing internal damage to the fuse box; a white 2004 Cadillac CTS had a punctured tire on the back passenger side; and a red 2005 Chevrolet Classic had a punctured tire on the back passenger side, the report states.
The 20 shell casings were collected for evidence.
If you know anything about this or any other crime, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.