Police responding for the fourth time to a home where a man was hallucinating about intruders arrested him after, investigators said, he was firing off rounds with a gun.
During the incident, police reported also finding an illegal marijuana grow and a small amount of cocaine.
Adrain Cornelius Anderson, 45, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of cultivation of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and a misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine, records indicate.
Lawton police were responding to their fourth call to a home at 4326 NW Lincoln on June 8 regarding shots fired. Sgt. Michael Anderson stated Anderson had been hallucinating on the three prior calls that three men came into the home.
On the fourth visit, Anderson said the three imaginary men had come inside and started shooting so he returned fire, the probable cause affidavit states. Officers recovered a fully-loaded AK pistol and found two empty shell casings jammed together, commonly known as a “stovepipe” weapon jam, Officer Anderson stated.
While investigating, police found a recently created bullet hole from the backyard that went through the back window and through the front door, the affidavit states. Glass shards around the window and on the floor showed it had been made recently, according to Officer Anderson. It was learned Anderson has a 1995 conviction in Comanche County for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.
While inside the house, officers saw evidence of an illegal marijuana grow as well as a small amount of cocaine. After receiving a search warrant, the drugs were recovered.
Held on $25,000 bond, Anderson returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.