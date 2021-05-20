ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued for an Anadarko man accused of shooting at his cousin during a gunfight.
In the end, he was shot in the chest and is on the run.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Dwayne Keith White, 58, for an allegation of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
The victim was called by a relative shortly after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday about someone tearing up his property at 36154 Caddo County Road 2630 and he went to check it out. According to the warrant affidavit, he found his cousin, White, was there. When he began to say something, he said White pulled a pistol from his truck and began shooting at him. He got into his vehicle and tried to back out, but White blocked him in with his truck.
Feeling his life was in danger from bullets hitting the vehicle near his head, the victim said he got his AR-15 rifle from the front seat and returned fire. He said he fired at White’s truck to get him to stop but the gunfire continued, the affidavit states. He then had to make a decision with his tactics.
With White continuing to fire his weapon, the victim shot him in the chest, the affidavit states. White stopped shooting and left in his truck.
The victim’s other cousin and his girlfriend witnessed the shooting from across the street and confirmed the story of events, according to investigators.
