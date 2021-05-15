An incident with a gun led to the arrest of an Indiahoma man for possession of 19 grams of methamphetamine.
Michael Edwin Rogers Jr., 33, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, records indicate.
Rogers was arrested Wednesday night following an incident after he ran when police checked out the accusation of a man pulling a gun on someone else.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police responded to the 200 block of Southwest Summit Avenue regarding the complaint and saw the suspect in a black truck parked in the alley. When the driver saw the victim, the truck took off through the alley at a high rate of speed, according to police.
As the truck was going through a liquor store parking lot in the 800 block of Southwest 11th, police attempted to stop it. The attempt was unsuccessful, and a pursuit continued until the truck crashed near Southwest Pennsylvania Avenue and Sheridan Road, the affidavit states. Rogers was taken into custody. He was taken back to the scene where he was identified as the suspect.
The victim said he’d gone to his girlfriend’s house and found Rogers digging around under the hood of her vehicle, according to the affidavit. When he asked what Rogers was doing, he said Rogers came around the side of the truck and pulled a silver gun from his waist band, pointed it and threatened him. The victim then left and went back home to call police.
Rogers denied to police that he had a gun. It was learned he was driving under suspension and the vehicle had no insurance, the affidavit states. During a search, police found a bag with 19 grams of meth, a digital scale, a pipe used for smoking the drug, a small amount of marijuana, and 29 clonazepam pills.
Rogers has prior Comanche County felony convictions from January 2019 for attempted first-degree burglary and assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
Rogers, who is held on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 12 for his preliminary hearing conference.