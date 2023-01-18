Moments after Wednesday morning’s closing arguments, Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe meted out judgment for a man on trial for killing a woman with a gun he shouldn’t have had because, he said, God told him to do it.
Tevin Jamal Anderson, 29, was found guilty of the premeditated shooting death of Jennifer Gibson, 47, on the morning of April 18, 2021. He also was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm; Anderson was on probation for a federal weapons charge at the time of the killing.
“The evidence is clear, Mr. Anderson, that you were in possession of a firearm,” Tayloe said while passing judgment on the gun charge.
Gibson was found around 2:30 a.m. April 18, 2021, lying in the roadway next to Anderson's vehicle at the intersection of Southwest 6th Street and U.S. 281. The car had run out of gas and, during his police interviews, Anderson said that was when he decided to follow through with killing her.
Anderson said he called her the devil and they both exited the car. Anderson said she fell with the first shot and, after having to rerack the jammed gun, he shot into her while she laid face up on the ground. Investigators said she was shot three times.
Anderson’s counsel, Ronald Williams from Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, argued that Anderson was under the influence of PCP at the time of the murder. Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver prosecuted.
“He (Anderson) put a gun in his hands and he admitted to killing her,” Oliver said in her closing arguments. “I ask that he be found guilty of counts one and two.”
During his police interviews entered into evidence Tuesday, Anderson admitted to shooting Gibson to death. He’d told another man, Zair Brown, of his intent to kill Gibson, who was his cousin's girlfriend.
“God told me to do that … God told me, she’s the devil,” he said. “My mind was playing tricks on me.”
Anderson told investigators he’d used PCP, but not on the day of the shooting. He had monthly drug tests for his federal probation and had been testing clean.
Although Williams argued Anderson suffered from diminished capacity due to the drug, Tayloe disagreed and cited Anderson’s actions on April 18, 2021, as falling in line with the deliberate intent needed to prove first-degree murder.
“You had the ability to operate that weapon,” Tayloe said during his ruling. “You had the wherewithal you knew you did something wrong and you ran away.
“When you say ‘God told me to do it, shoot the devil,” you had the intent,” he concluded.
Following the judgment, Anderson requested a pre-sentencing investigation. He faces life in prison or life without parole for first-degree murder.
Formal sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 22 in Tayloe’s courtroom.
Anderson also is scheduled for trial on the May/June jury trial docket for a felony count of accessory to first-degree murder committed later in the day April 18, 2021, records indicate. That crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
Anderson is accused of being an accessory to the shooting death of Richard E. Anderson, 49, of Lawton.
Zair Ameri Brown, 18, of Lawton, pleaded guilty in May 2022 in Comanche County District Court to felony counts of first-degree murder for killing Richard Anderson.
With his plea, the State sought and received the punishment of life without parole for Brown due to being “irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible,” according to the charge. He was remanded to the Oklahoma Juvenile Authority.
Brown is scheduled to return to Comanche County District Court at 2 p.m. Sept. 6 for his formal, adult sentencing, records indicate.