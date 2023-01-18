Taken into custody

A Comanche County Sheriff's Bailiff takes Tevin Jamal Anderson back into custody on Wednesday morning after Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe finds him guilty of first-degree murder for the 2021 shooting death of Jennifer Gibson, 47.

 Scott Rains/staff

Moments after Wednesday morning’s closing arguments, Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe meted out judgment for a man on trial for killing a woman with a gun he shouldn’t have had because, he said, God told him to do it.

Tevin Jamal Anderson, 29, was found guilty of the premeditated shooting death of Jennifer Gibson, 47, on the morning of April 18, 2021. He also was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm; Anderson was on probation for a federal weapons charge at the time of the killing.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.