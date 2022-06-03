DUNCAN — A Marlow woman investigators accused with eluding time behind bars did it again.
After being accused of refusing to admit her identity to law enforcement, this time, freedom came from admitting guilt.
On Wednesday, Jamie Michelle Martin, 29, pleaded guilty in Stephens County District Court to felony charges of endangering others while eluding police and impersonating another in execution of an instrument, records indicate.
Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham ordered Martin to serve concurrent seven-year deferred prison sentences for each count. Records indicate she will be under two years of Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision, $1,000 fines and must undergo mental health and drug evaluation.
Martin was initially charged with the eluding count on Dec. 10, 2021, stemming from an incident seven days prior when she began filming the assistant Comanche Police Chief with her cellphone camera. Investigators said she refused to provide her driver’s license to the officer; her license was suspended, the probable cause affidavit states.
After, police said, she ran a stop sign, launching a pursuit northbound on U.S. 81 that reached speeds over 100 mph, and included forays into the opposite lane and passing vehicles on the shoulder, according to the affidavit. The chase was terminated due to safety concerns.
The impersonating another charge stems from her offering a fake identification while being served an arrest warrant on Dec. 10, 2021.
Martin bonded out four days later, on $20,000 bail per each case, records indicate. She also was ordered not to use a motor vehicle while the case was pending.
Another arrest followed Martin’s failure to appear to her scheduled March 24 hearings. She bonded out on April 1, this time for $40,000 per case, records indicate.
Upon her return to court on April 13 for her preliminary hearing conference, Graham revoked Martin’s bonds and set her new bonds to $50,000 for the pursuit, $40,000 for the false personation and another $5,000 for a misdemeanor charge.
After remaining in jail since mid-April, Martin is free.