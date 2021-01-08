A plea of guilty and a sentence of 17 years to serve in prison were given to the man who admitted to a brutal killing of a Lawton man, 22, in June 2018.
On Friday, Adrain Stallworth, a.k.a., Adrian, 28, pleaded guilty in Comanche County District Court to felony counts of second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of a corpse, desecration of a corpse and conspiracy, records indicate.
District Judge Irma Newburn sentenced Stallworth to 17 years in prison for the murder charge, five years for the disposal of a corpse count, seven years for desecration of a corpse and another 10 years for the conspiracy charge. All counts are to run concurrently.
The sentencing closes a chapter in the tale of the death of Byard “Dakota” Moore. Stallworth is the last of five co-conspirators to plead guilty for roles in the death.
With his plea, Stallworth admitted that on June 16, 2019, he “placed a plastic bag over the head of Dakota Moore with deliberate disregard for life and resulting in his death." He also admitted to removing and attempting to alter Moore’s body for identification purposes as well as being in a conspiracy with Ryan Jones, Cody Bates and Corey Hood.
Dusty Jessie Abel, a.k.a. “Frosty,” 29, of Lawton, entered his guilty plea to second-degree murder on Thursday. He was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.
A missing persons investigation led police to Jones and Bates on Aug. 7, 2019. Stallworth was arrested the next day and that’s when he confessed that Moore’s death happened during a binge of methamphetamine use by all involved.
On his last day of life, Moore came to Jones’ house at 1716 NW Kinyon and the co-conspirators came together for what began as torture and turned to murder, according to the probable cause affidavit. Bates had made an unsubstantiated allegation Moore had abused his daughter to instigate what followed.
Moore was beaten severely with a metal object. Stallworth told investigators that after realizing the condition of the man, he took the situation into his hands. He said he bound Moore’s hands and feet with zip ties and used a zip tie to gag his mouth with a metal bicycle peg before putting a plastic bag over his head, the affidavit states. A bungee cord was tied around his neck until he stopped breathing.
Moore was then moved onto a plastic tarp and had his clothes cut off before he was wrapped in the tarp. Stallworth then bleached the body and scrubbed the floor, according to Stallworth’s statement.
Stallworth admitted to assisting in carrying the dead man’s body into the home carpentry room where he was put into a wooden box constructed for Moore’s body. It was then placed into Jones’ truck by Jones and Bates, according to the affidavit. Bates, Jones and Abel then drove to Hood’s home, southwest of Lawton. Once there, the box containing Moore was placed into a pit with debris thrown on top and diesel was poured over it and set on fire.
Following the interview with Stallworth, Moore’s body was recovered Aug. 8, 2019, at Hood’s property.