ANADARKO — A Caddo County man pleaded guilty to throwing his almost 5-month-old daughter during a fit of frustration.
Kyle James Bucher, 30, of Cement, entered his blind plea of guilt Friday in Caddo County District Court to a felony count of child abuse as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of controlled dangerous substance, records indicate.
The child abuse count is punishable by up to life in prison and/or a fine of between $500 to $5,000.
Caddo County District Judge David A. Stephens ordered a pre-sentence investigation before Bucher’s return at 1:45 p.m. April 26 for his sentencing.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began its investigation in April 2022 following the parents’ 911 call regarding the girl having trouble breathing. The girl was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital before being flown to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Doctors determined she had a brain bleed and brain swelling, according to the probable cause affidavit. Doctors reported the injuries would have to stem from trauma, including dropping or shaking.
Bucher told investigators he’d become frustrated with the baby when he threw her on the couch. According to the probable affidavit, when her head hit the armrest, she cried harder, he said. He also admitted to tossing the girl in the air and catching her, causing her to cry harder.
A small blanket was then used to cover the girl’s face to try and make her be quiet at least twice, Bucher said. He also said he grabbed the baby forcefully and hit the side of her head as well to get her to stop crying, the affidavit states. When she suddenly stopped crying, he said he put her back in her bassinet.
Bucher said her breathing became “weird” soon after putting her down, according to the affidavit. The mother arrived and called 911.
By entering a blind plea of guilt, Bucher is leaving his judgment in the hands of Stephens.
Bucher has been held on $50,000 bond since his initial court appearance on April 12, 2022, records indicate.