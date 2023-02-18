ANADARKO — A Caddo County man pleaded guilty to throwing his almost 5-month-old daughter during a fit of frustration.

Kyle James Bucher, 30, of Cement, entered his blind plea of guilt Friday in Caddo County District Court to a felony count of child abuse as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of controlled dangerous substance, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

