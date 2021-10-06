A 51-year-old Lawton man is slated to serve 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty Tuesday to two separate cases involving attacks against his ex-girlfriend.
William Darnell Love entered his pleas before District Judge Emmit Tayloe for separate counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and for first-degree burglary after four prior felony convictions, records indicate. Arrest warrants were issued in April 2020 and he made his initial court appearance the next month.
Tayloe ordered Love to serve 25 years in prison for the burglary case and to pay $250 in restitution, and another 20 years for the assault with a dangerous weapon. His sentences are running concurrently. As part of his sentence for the assault case, he is to have no contact with the woman.
Love had been slated to begin trial Thursday for the burglary case.
Love admitted to the March 25, 2020, assault of his ex-girlfriend with his pickup. She told investigators he told her he was going to run her down with truck and she began sprinting toward another business and hid behind concrete pillars.
Love tried to fit the truck between the pillars before he got out and admitted to telling the woman he was going to beat her. The woman ran away through a field and said she hid in a tree line until he left.
The woman told police she feared for her life and that his abuse is what caused the end of the relationship.
A few weeks later, Love kicked in the woman’s door and chased her around the house before stealing several items and leaving, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Love has prior felony convictions: Comanche County — October 1993, assault on a police officer; May 1998, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon; June 1998, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; and from Oklahoma County — September 2008, maiming, records indicate.
Love did receive credit for time served. He’s been in the Comanche County Detention Center since May 2020.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.