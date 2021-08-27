A 34-year-old man avoided trial and pleaded guilty to molesting two young children.
Eduardo Chairez entered guilty pleas Thursday for two separate felony cases of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12 before Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe. He had been slated to go before a Comanche County jury during the next trial docket.
Chairez received 25 years in prison for each count, to run concurrently, and due to the nature of the crime, he must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole consideration.
In the first case, Chairez admitted to lewdly touching a 5-year-old child in July 2019 when he was 32 years old. He also pleaded guilty to a similar act with a 3-year-old sometime between May and July 2019, according to his admission of guilt.
Chairez was also ordered to undergo 3 years of post-imprisonment supervision under the Department of Corrections upon his release and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.