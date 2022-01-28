A Fletcher man entered a guilty plea and is ordered to serve 15 years in prison for pointing his bow at a police officer and not backing down during an October 2020 incident.
He also admitted to offering a mix of proposed bribes and threats to murder the officer and his family if he wasn’t released.
On Thursday, Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders accepted the guilty plea from Nicholas Reid Wilds, 39, for felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon after former felony convictions, bribing an officer and battery/assault and battery on a police officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of public intoxication and obstructing an officer, records indicate.
Meaders sentenced Wilds to serve 15 years for the weapon charge, as well as 5 years for each other felony count. All sentences are running concurrent.
Due to five prior felony convictions, he was eligible to serve up to 50 years in prison for the weapon charge.
Wilds’ plea follows an incident from Oct. 22, 2020, when a Fletcher police officer on patrol saw Wilds standing with a compound bow in his hand on the porch of a home.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, when the officer turned around, Wilds drew back the bow and pointed at the passing police car. The officer responded by getting out of the car, pulling his gun and demanding Wilds drop the bow.
Wilds initially refused to drop the bow but eventually complied and went to his knees in the roadway.
While on the way to jail, Wilds is accused of telling the officer he had a handcuff key and a knife. He got out of his seatbelt and went down into the floorboard and out of the officer’s sight.
An additional unit was called in and while opening the back door of the police unit, Wilds kicked the door into the officers. Wilds was searched and no key or knife was recovered.
Wilds admitted to attempting to bribe and then threaten the officer. The bribe offer went up to $3,600 and the death threats included the officer and his family, the affidavit states. Once at the jail, Wild attempted to grab the officer’s Taser before being subdued.
Wilds has prior felony convictions: Woodland County, Calif., November 2006, assault with a dangerous weapon; San Quentin County, Calif., March 2008, burglary; Corcoran County, Calif., March 2011, assault by prisoner; Shafter County, Calif., May 2012, prisoner manufacture of weapons; and Mojave County, Ariz., January 2013, prisoner possessing a weapon, records indicate.