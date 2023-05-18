After his last trial ended with a hung jury, a 41-year-old Geronimo man pleaded guilty to pulling the trigger, killing Haydn Williams in 2020.
On Tuesday afternoon, Jerry Wayne Anderson, of Geronimo, pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate.
Presiding Judge Emmit Tayloe ordered Anderson’s sentencing be continued until 10:45 a.m. June 21. Assistant District Attorney Madeline Vasquez asked that Williams’ may family speak and offer victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing.
Anderson, a member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, was tried in January before a jury for the death of the 24-year-old man. Following three days of trial, the jury deadlocked on its decision.
Anderson was handling a gun that shot Williams in the head around 4 a.m. Sept. 10, 2020, at a motorcycle clubhouse at 1806 SW Monroe. The men had been drinking and Anderson was taking his Glock 9mm out to show another man when it fired. The bullet struck Williams in the right temple area and exited through his left jaw area, according to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report.
Anderson has been free on $15,000 bond since his initial court appearance on Sept. 16, 2020. He remains free until the sentencing hearing.
Facing no less than four years in prison, Anderson will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before consideration for parole.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.