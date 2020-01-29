A 23-year-old Lawton man entered a guilty plea to a 2018 shooting death Monday shortly before the selection process for his jury was set to begin.
Kristian McClendon pleaded guilty before Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn to counts of first-degree murder, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He is represented by Larry Corrales.
McClendon pleaded guilty to shooting Alex Phillips, 23, in the head on Sept. 30, 2018.
Lawton police were called to 1317 NW Taft on the report of a shooting. Phillips was found suffering from a gunshot wound, lying on the floor and unresponsive inside a bedroom. A firefighter arrived and declared Phillips had died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the court affidavit.
McClendon has been jailed on $1 million bond since he was charged.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith offered the State’s recommendation that McClendon serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for the murder charge and 10 years for each of the other counts.
Following a pre-sentence investigation, McClendon is scheduled to learn his incarceration fate during sentencing at 9:30 a.m. March 30, records indicate.