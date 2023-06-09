Listening to jury instructions

While listening to Comanche County District Judge Grant Sheperd read jury instructions,from left, defendant Jordan Neconish, his counsel Lawrence Corrales, Lawton Police Detective Jeff Pollard and District Attorney Kyle Cabelka focus on impending closing arguments Thursday in a first-degree murder trial.

 Scott Rains/staff

“I know what this crime is worth,” said Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka while asking for the maximum sentence for Jordan Ray Neconish. “It’s worth Brian Piper’s life.”

In finding a man guilty Thursday of the January 2020 attack of a fellow inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility, the Comanche County jury would determine the value of the victim’s life as well as the threat of the killer to the public if ever released.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

