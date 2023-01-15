CYRIL — With her guardians in custody, at least one accused of first-degree murder, the search for a 4-year-old Cyril girl continued Saturday.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Friday evening that a first-degree murder and child neglect warrant had been issued for Ivon Adams, 36, in the disappearance of Athena Brownfield.
Ivon Neil Adams III was taken into custody Thursday evening in Phoenix, Ariz., and waived his right to extradition during a hearing Friday in the Maricopa County District Court of Arizona. Information found on Ivon Adams’ phone led to the first-degree murder allegation, according to the warrant affidavit.
Under circumstances of the offense, “someone was injured by the defendant” was identified in the affidavit. Nature of injuries states, “child homicide.”
An investigator said Ivon Adams will be returning back to Caddo County for his initial court appearance soon.
Ivon Adams’ wife, Alysia Adams, 31, remains in the Caddo County jail for a child neglect allegation. She was booked into the jail at 4:12 p.m. Thursday, according to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office jail log.
Ivon and Alysia Adams are accused of neglecting Athena and her 5-year-old sister culminating with Athena being missing since at least Tuesday.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) identified Ivon and Alysia Adams as the children’s caretakers.
An investigator told The Constitution formal charges are expected to be filed in the Caddo County District Court this week.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Water Search and Rescue Team were seen Saturday morning searching a Grady County creek reservoir east of U.S. 81 between Agawam and Rush Springs. Athena still remains missing as of Saturday night.
Law enforcement has been looking for Athena since her sister approached a postal carrier on Tuesday afternoon across the street from the home where the sisters had been staying at 225 W. Nebraska in Cyril. The postal worker then notified Cyril police, according to the OSBI. The older girl wasn’t in need of medical attention. She is now in custody of the State of Oklahoma.
Athena and her sister had been in the Adams’ care for an undetermined amount of time. The children were not placed in the home by the State. Ivon Adams took the couple’s four biological children with him to Arizona on Jan. 6, according to investigators.
It is unclear who Athena and her sister were supposed to be staying with at the time the 4-year-old went missing.
This past week has seen a grid search of Cyril come up empty. Searches by helicopter, on horseback and ATV have also been employed in the effort to no avail. Specially trained dogs were unable to pick up Athena’s scent, according to the OSBI.
Law enforcement served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at the home and conducted a search. On Thursday night, an SUV was seen being taken from the home by law enforcement.
The location of the girls’ biological parents “remains under investigation,” according to the OSBI.
Athena has limited verbal capacity. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly hoodie and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.
Members of the Cyril community have raised a $1,000 reward for “information leading to the recovery of Athena Brownfield and/or the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.”
Also, an account has been established for the benefit of Athena and Adina, her sister, at the First National Bank & Trust of Chickasha in Cyril. Anyone who wants to donate can also do so at the branch in Chickasha.
If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact the OSBI tip line at 1-800- 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.