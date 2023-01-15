Searching for Athena Brownfield

The search continues for Athena Brownfield, Cyril girl who has been missing since Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Water Search and Rescue Team were searching a Grady County creek reservoir east of U.S. 81 between Agawam and Rush Springs on Saturday morning.

 Courtesy of Roland MacDonald

CYRIL — With her guardians in custody, at least one accused of first-degree murder, the search for a 4-year-old Cyril girl continued Saturday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Friday evening that a first-degree murder and child neglect warrant had been issued for Ivon Adams, 36, in the disappearance of Athena Brownfield.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you