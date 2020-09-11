Members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard mourn the loss of Sgt. Jeremy L. Green, who was a member of Battery B, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery, after his passing Sept. 5, 2020.
“We are heartbroken by the news of Jeremy’s passing, a dedicated soldier gone far too soon,” said Brig. Gen. Jon Harrison, director of the joint staff, Oklahoma National Guard. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Green family and our Guardsmen during this incredibly difficult time.”
A soldier for nearly 13 years, Green began his military career in the Oklahoma Army National Guard in October 2007, where his most recent assignment was as a fire control sergeant with the 158th Field Artillery.
His deployments overseas include Kuwait from 2011-2012 and Afghanistan from 2013-2014.
Green was born on June 13, 1990 in Graham, Texas to Howard and Elonda Green. He graduated Cameron University in May of 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. After moving to Edmond with his wife and daughter, he worked as an auditor on Tinker Air Force Base along with serving as a member of the Oklahoma National Guard until his passing.
Green is survived by his wife, Autumn, and his daughter, Addison, of Edmond; his parents, Howard and Elonda Green of Altus; his brother and sister-in-law, Landon and Misti Green of Moore; his grandfather, Houston Green of Weatherford, Texas; his grandparents, Boyd and Idella Armstrong of Mansfield, Texas, his brother-in-law and wife, Michael and Ashley Horton of Wichita Falls, Texas, his brother-in-law and wife, Bret and Amber Corn of Wichita Falls, Texas; his brother-in-law and wife, Shane and Jazz Patman of Temple; as well as multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Martha Green.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a fund set up for Jeremy’s Daughter, Addison. Donations can be made by clicking on the link, https://gf.me/u/yw4qiu.