FREDERICK — The first Johnny D. Memorial Grubrun will be held March 28 at the Tillman County Food Bank, 901 N. 15th.
The grubrun will be held in memory of Johnny D. Morton, who died Oct. 1, 2019, and would have turned 75 on March 27. The run will be a fundraiser for the Tillman County Food Bank.
Morton loved making beautiful lamps out of metal and wood and he enjoyed making jewelry out of old coins. He enjoyed all kinds of woodworking and having a beautiful yard, according to a press release.
Besides his wife, Marky; his daughter, Shelby; and his grandchildren, J.T. and Hannah; he also loved motorcycles and riding with friends. He was an active member of the CWCrew.
To celebrate his upcoming birthday and to honor his memory, his family decided to do something to benefit an organization he also had a great passion for — the Tillman County Food Bank.
The run, which includes motorcycles, classic cars and any mode of transportation, will begin at the Tillman County Food Bank and go through Elmer, making a stop at the General Store and then on to the Cobblestone Creamery in Medicine Park before riding through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and returning back to the Food Bank.
The day will feature a check-in and registration for riders and an opening ceremony, which will include a blessing of the bikes at 9 a.m. The first bike will leave at 10 a.m. There will be tables with raffle items to bid on. The grubrun will be followed by a hamburger/hot dog meal at the Food Bank at 3 p.m.
Riders will be given raffle tickets during registration and additional raffle tickets for any non-perishable food items donated. Non-riders may buy raffle tickets for $1 each or an arm’s length for $10 or receive raffle tickets for bringing food items.
The meal is included for all riders but members of the community are encouraged to join the riders for the meal. Meal tickets are $5 per person.
The day will end after the hamburger/hot dog meal with a drawing for the raffle items, the announcement of the Grubrun winner and celebrating Johnny D’s 75th birthday with a birthday cake.
Details about the Grubrun can be found on the website at johnnydgrubrun.wixsite.com
All proceeds from the day’s activities will benefit the Tillman County Food Bank.
For additional information, contact Shelby Morton at (703) 888-9717.