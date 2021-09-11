The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a Grove woman injured in an Aug. 9 crash in Stephens County has died.
Emma Ingle, 72, died Aug. 14 at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was initially flown to Duncan Regional Hospital where she was admitted in serious condition with head, arm and internal trunk injuries. She was later transferred.
Ingle was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer on Oklahoma 7 when she went off the roadway to the left, over corrected to the right before going off the roadway and rolling her SUV an unknown number of times before coming to rest near 6-Mile Road, 6 miles west of Duncan, Trooper Ben Smith reported. Ingle was wearing her seat belt at the time of the wreck.
Smith reported the woman’s condition and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.