A Texas-based group has launched an effort in Southwest Oklahoma to identify broadband problems, with an eye toward finding solutions that could provide rural communities with high-speed internet.
Connected Nation held a briefing at Great Plains Technology Center on Thursday, moving forward with Comanche County as the first of six counties in Oklahoma's southwest quadrant to receive its help. Connected Nation Texas has been focused on broadband issues in that state since 2009, and recently moved north of the Red River to help counties here.
Catherine Krantz, Connected Nation's broadband solutions manager, said the goal is to assess broadband needs in the county through online surveys targeted toward specific audiences, then analyze the information to create a plan(s) that would allow entities to take advantage of federal funding designated for high-speed internet.
Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney said educators realized during the COVID-19 pandemic just how important high-speed internet is, explaining most school districts went to virtual classes that school year, something that proved to be a challenge for many in rural settings.
"That's why we want input," Fortney said, noting the variety of categories residents can submit surveys under include education. "We want to roll it out to see what information we can get."
Krantz said the Priddy Foundation (which is funding the initiative) identified 24 counties in Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas for this initiative, which is intended to initiate planning efforts that could allow counties to cooperate on joint ventures. She said the initiative is working under the FCC's definition of "high speed internet," which is a download speed of 25 megabits per second and uploads of 3 megabits per second.
"That's pretty slow," she said, of the defined high speed that still is difficult for residents in areas outside of Lawton to meet. "There's a lot of need outside the city."
That need is important because there are many applications for high-speed internet. Krantz said broadband is an "infrastructure of opportunity," explaining high speed capability means better opportunities for jobs, health and education, among other areas. She said a study indicated a 10 percent increase in broadband capability in 2016 resulted in more than 806,000 new jobs by 2019.
The goal is what Krantz said is expected to be a six-month process to collect data from multiple users and applications, then analyze it to formulate plans that identify priority areas that need new or improved technology. It follows a format that Connected Nation has successfully used in more than 600 Texas communities.
The plan will include recommended activities, something Krantz said will help position communities to take advantage of federal funding.
"There is a lot of federal funding coming," she said, explaining a $65 billion broadband initiative is guaranteeing each state $100 million, with more possible depending on projects.
Krantz said cross representation from among the nine broad categories is important because almost everyone has a need for internet, from farmers and ranchers who can use technology to locate cattle, to schools trying to link students to virtual classrooms, to libraries that provide public computers for use by residents without. Each category is important and each has a need, Krantz said.
Krantz said additional sessions already are being planned for Jackson and Tillman counties, with meetings to follow in Stephens, Cotton and Jefferson counties. She said she already is working with entities in Montague and Wise counties in Texas.