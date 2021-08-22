Saturday brought the return of a delicious event at the Lawton Veterans Center when the Golden Limits Consistory No. 133 hosted a cookout for the residents and staff.
An annual event until the pandemic caused a shutdown of many traditions last year due to precautions, Anthony Bland, Golden Limits Commander-in-Chief, said it was a pleasure to be able to bring it back this year at the center, 501 SE Flower Mound. Joined by the Ladies of the Golden Circle who assisted with serving food, donated by Bar-S foods, he said it was a group effort to bring smiles to the hungry residents and staff.
“This is our way to give back to the guys and ladies that served in our military,” Bland said. “I’m glad to be back out here.”
One hundred to-go boxes were loaded with hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, dessert and drinks for the intended destinations. Bland said that unlike other years where the cookout took place outside and allowed the residents to enjoy the summer day, precautions for the COVID-19 surge caused the format to differ this year. Diners ate inside and some had meals delivered to their rooms.
As he and John Hampton enjoyed their burgers, Jack Harmon was eyeballing his second one. He said it was worth the journey of leaving his room. He was happy he came to the dining room to indulge in the day’s feast.
“It’s good,” he said.
As Golden Limits member Prince Barrett loaded up her cart for delivery to the rooms in her section, Center LPN Brittany Brinsfield called the service organization’s gesture a blessing. She said it means a lot to all that the group took the time and energy to bring this positive event to the residents and staff.
“We really appreciate their coming out here and doing this,” she said. “It means a lot to know they care.”