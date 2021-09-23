It was a call to Christian prayer.
It was answered Wednesday morning when 16 people gathered around the flag pole behind BancFirst in Cache Road Square, 3801 Cache Road, where the faithful promise they will “See You At The Pole.”
It’s a promise that continued for the third year in a row, according to Kat Funaki, an organizer for the event and a property manager at the property. The event at Cache Road Square began when a need was seen for a place for homeschooled children, their parents and members of the community to take part in the long-standing tradition.
“See You At The Pole” came together in 1990 when more than 45,000 teenagers met at school flagpoles throughout four different states to pray before the start of school. Funaki said so much grew from that first event.
“And now, millions of people come together each year to do it,” she said.
This and last year have presented so many with the need for prayer, Funaki said. With the pandemic’s pall felt, she encouraged all to offer the best of Christian virtues.
“We encourage you guys to show everyone grace,” she said. “2021 is even harder than 2020.”
Stella Maxwell from Fully-Loaded Women’s Organization offered a prayer rooted in Matthew 18:18-19. She asked that divisions be mended through grace.
“Receive the truth,” she said. “For whenever two or three come together in My name, I am there.”
The Life Community Church Pastor Michael Lovett, his wife Courtney and their 2-year-old daughter Freya stood together under the shadow of the pole in prayer. He would later pray over three young children as the adults gathered in a circle. He asked for God’s help in uniting the community’s churches.
“It’s time to come together for the church with the big ‘C,’” he said.
Teresia Bruce is a manager at the Salt Cellar, located at the square. The venue is a co-sponsor of the event and hosted a reception following the event. She said the spirit of meeting like this comes back to prayer.
“We want the community to know we are praying,” she said, “and we want the community to come and pray.”
As the event was nearing its end, an unidentified woman who had stayed on the outer fringes of the group offered Funaki and all the reward for taking this time together before leaving.
“I just want to say thank you for doing this,” she said. “It’s really helpful.”