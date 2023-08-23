Community leaders gathered in an open field in southwest Lawton Tuesday to break ground for the nation’s first nickel-cobalt refinery.

The ceremonial gesture was a commitment from Westwin Elements that the firm still plans to build a facility to refine high-demand metals in Lawton. The ceremony included Westwin Elements CEO KaLeigh Long and much of her staff, including technical experts who have designed and operated similar plants around the world but are now part of the Westwin family.

