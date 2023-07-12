Jail
GeoStock

Police said a woman arrested showed no signs of chillin’ when she became violent with a grillin’ tool.

Dakelia Sanders, 21, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

