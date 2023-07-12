Police said a woman arrested showed no signs of chillin’ when she became violent with a grillin’ tool.
Dakelia Sanders, 21, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton police were called shortly before 1 a.m. July 7 to the Regency Apartments, 20 NW Mission Blvd., regarding a disturbance. Police received the report shots were fired before arrival.
Officer Briar Adams stated he heard a loud disturbance at an apartment and arrived to see Sanders with something in her hand and another ban grabbed her and threw her on a counter, the probable cause affidavit states. After grabbing his Taser to use on the man Sanders grabbed a grilling fork and yelled she was going to stab the man again, Adams stated.
Sanders went after the man with the fork above her head and was going to stab the man when Adams grabbed her. Adams stated she kept swinging the fork at the man while he held onto her. She threw the fork at the man and began punching Adams, the affidavit states. Eventually, the officer got her to the ground and held her there until assisting officers could take her into custody. She was arrested and taken for medical treatment.
Adams stated there was blood all over the kitchen with broken glass, broken scissors and other grilling equipment near the scene.
Held on $25,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the man, Sanders returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.