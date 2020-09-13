Cameron Baptist Church will offer a new semester of GriefShare, a Christ-centered ministry for those who have lost a loved one.
The new semester will begin Sept. 23. Classes will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The classes are video and discussion driven. Participants are divided into small groups where they can share and listen.
Meetings will be held in-person and also via Zoom. The in-person classes will meet in Room 106 at Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C. Temperatures of participants will be taken upon their arrival, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Those with a fever of 101.1 or higher will be asked not to attend that night’s session. Those who have traveled to a hot spot or been in contact with someone with COVID-19 will be asked to quarantine for at least 14 days.
Registration may be done online at www.griefshare.org.