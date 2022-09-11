LATS transfer center

A westbound LATS bus passes along West Gore Boulevard, just north of what some City of Lawton officials are recommending as the site for a mass transit transfer center. That site, along Railroad Street across from the Lawton Public Safety Center, will be considered Tuesday by the City Council. Greyhound buses will be stopping in Lawton twice a day at the current transfer center at Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 4th Street.

 File photo

Greyhound Lines Inc. has returned bus service to Lawton.

And its cooperative agreement with Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) is giving them a stopping place.

