Greyhound Lines Inc. has returned bus service to Lawton.
And its cooperative agreement with Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) is giving them a stopping place.
Greyhound returned to the city Sept. 1 as part of a new subsidy route connecting nine Oklahoma and Texas communities, officials announced Friday. Working in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, the system provides daily transportation to and from towns along a route stretching from Oklahoma City to Houston.
Ryan Landers, the Hendrickson Transportation Group vice president who manages LATS, said Hendrickson has been negotiating with Greyhound since November about coming back to Lawton, using LATS’ downtown transfer center at Southwest B Avenue and Southwest 4th Street as its pickup and delivery point.
“We found out last week that they are coming,” Landers said, explaining Greyhound’s arrival was contingent upon securing funding to operate the new routes.
Landers said Greyhound buses already are using the transfer center at 9:30 a.m. and 1:25 p.m. daily, and plan to install signs at the transfer center this week advertising the service.
The relationship illustrates something Hendrickson has been emphasizing as it works with City of Lawton officials to identify and build a new transfer center that will include an indoor facility where passengers can buy tickets and wait for buses. Landers and others have urged Lawton leaders to think of a facility that could be used by other transportation systems, which also is the reason LATS wants to relocate its maintenance and storage yard from its south Lawton location to a site near the transfer center.
City officials are working on plans to locate those sites on Railroad Street.
Greyhound’s Dallas to Oklahoma City route includes stops in Chickasha, Lawton, Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, Archer City, Texas, and Graham, Texas. Its Dallas to Houston route includes stops in the Texas cities of Maybank, Athens, Palestine and Crockett.
Officials said each stop includes one arriving and one departing schedule daily. Along the route, customers will have the opportunity to connect to Greyhound’s network of more than 1,700 destinations nationwide. Operating as self-service locations, customers must book tickets online prior to travel and print their tickets at home or display their tickets using a mobile device, Greyhound officials said.
Information about routes and tickets is available by calling 1-800-231-2222 or through Greyhound.com.