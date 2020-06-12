Oklahomans will soon be required to pay for parking in state parks, including Fort Cobb and Great Plains, and one state representative is not thrilled about it.
State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, said Tuesday he was in total dismay after learning of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department’s plan to start charging fees to enter some state-owned parks, which traditionally have been free except for extra amenities.
Grego worked alongside Rep. Johnny Tadlock, R-Idabel, during the past legislative session trying to postpone or eliminate what he is calling a new tax.
“In committee hearings, Tourism Director Jerry Winchester continued to try to sell us his cause,” Grego said. “We introduced House Bill 2884, which would have allowed exceptions from these fees for local citizens. It’s hard for me to understand when a lake was built 90 years ago on donated land and the cost of construction was paid with public funds, that now we are going to charge our citizens a fee to enjoy this body of water.”
Grego said as a child growing up in Latimer County, going to Robber’s Cave State Park’s Lake Carlton was one of the few outings his family of 12 could afford.
“Now we are going to price this park out of reach to our very own local citizens,” he said.
Grego said he will appeal to the Tourism Department to reconsider this fee.
Beginning Monday, the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department will launch a new parking pass program at 22 Oklahoma State Parks.
“It is deeply important to all of us to keep Oklahoma State Parks affordable while providing the best possible experience for our visitors,” said Winchester in a press release. “The need to implement this parking pass program was not made lightly, but it was a necessary step to help slow the deferred maintenance trend.”
The passes will start at $10 for a one-day pass for a single vehicle. Vehicles with an Oklahoma or Oklahoma tribal license plate will receive a 20 percent discount, making their pass $8 per vehicle for a single day. Oklahoma residents age 62, honorably discharged veterans and their spouses will receive a 100 percent discount on the pass. Individuals certified by state or federal law as totally disabled and their spouses will receive a 50 percent discount. Free parking for one vehicle will be included in lodging and camping reservations at each park.
“Our park staff have been making do for many years without adequate funding,” said Oklahoma State Parks Director Kris Marek. “We anticipate that this program will provide the resources they need to make our parks the best they can be. We are excited about the improvements this program will provide and look forward to showing Oklahomans some of what we have in store for them in the coming months.”
The money will be used where it is earned to implement capital projects and operational improvements, said Leslie Blair, Tourism public information officer. Funding generated by the Parking Pass Program will provide much-needed resources to return park facilities and infrastructure to an acceptable standard and maintain them at that standard. Reinvestment in the parks will be based on the Parks Capital Allocation Strategy developed last year, which identified approximately $1 billion in park assets requiring an annual reinvestment of $39.4 million.
Oklahoma State Parks have already begun projects associated with the new park improvement effort, including the acquisition of cabins, which were privately owned, at Fort Cobb State Park in Snyder, paving improvements at several parks and the improvement and replacement of restroom facilities systemwide.