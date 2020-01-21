The Greer Addition Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. today at 1101 NW 31st.
The meeting is hosted by Don and Judy Nelson, and all residents in the area of Cache Road south to Northwest Ferris Avenue, Northwest 38th Street east to Homestead Drive are invited.
The Neighborhood Watch program exists to make neighborhoods safe and friendly places to live. Questions about Neighborhood Watch may be directed to the Lawton Police Departments Community Oriented Policing unit: Sgt. Dustin Dye, 351-6725 or 512-3165.