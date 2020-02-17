Greer Addition Neighborhood Watch will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1101 NW 31st, hosted by Don and Judy Nelson.
This month, the group will have a guest from the Neighborhood Services Division. Do you know what Neighborhood Services is responsible for? This will be an excellent opportunity to find out.
Members also will be briefed about activities that the LPD have responded to in the area, as well as have a chance to discuss concerns. The meeting is open to residents living in the general area between Cache Road and Northwest Ferris Avenue, Northwest 38th Street to Homestead Drive.
Questions about the program may be directed to Lawton Police Department's Community Oriented Policing, 581-3270.