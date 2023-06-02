A 3-D model of a once-thriving black community is home. At least for the summer.

The model of a section of Tulsa’s Greenwood District was created last year by the young participants of Teamwork Makes the Dream Work and The Next Step, working under the guidance of engineering students at Cameron University. Their goal: create a replica of a community nicknamed the Black Wall Street because it was one of the most prominent concentration of black-owned businesses in the nation until a race riot and massacre destroyed it in 1921. While the history of the riot and massacre is becoming known, what may be lesser known is just how prominent and healthy that community had been.

Recommended for you