The Great Plains Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Prairie Building of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.
Catered lunch is $12, with reservations due by noon Monday by calling Mary Jane Jones, 580-512-0900 or Betty Jean Beal, 303-717-9238. The meal will be pulled pork on a toasted bun, macaroni salad, baked beans, salad and heavenly hash dessert. Participants also may bring their own lunch.
The guest speaker will be Krista Ratliff, president of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.