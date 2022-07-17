Great Plains Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Prairie Building of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.
Lunch is $12 for those who want a catered meal; participants also may bring their own lunch.
This month’s speaker is Pam Pollard, a national committee woman for the National GOP.
Those who plan to eat a catered meal should RSVP by noon Monday to either Mary Jane Jones, (580) 512-0900, or Betty Jean Beal, (303) 717-9238. Lunch will be homemade chicken Alfredo, broccoli, garlic bread, salad, drinks and key lime pie. Men also are welcome to attend the meeting.