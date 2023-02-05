Great Plains Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan, for their February regular meeting.
Guest speakers will be representatives from the Red Cord, an entity to which joins individuals and organizations within the community and those surrounding Lawton to help wipe out human trafficking. The Red Cord will join efforts in education, prevention, rescuing and support of those who are already involved in the fight to accomplish the goal of creating a culture intolerant toward human trafficking.