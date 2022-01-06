The Great Plains Republican Women will sponsor a six-week video series on “Constitution Alive”.
“Constitution Alive” is hosted by Rick Green and David Barton. Green is a former Texas State Representative, author and radio host. Barton is the founder of WallBuilders, a Texas-based organization that presents America’s forgotten history and heroes with an emphasis on morals and religion.
Cost for the six-week course is $50 and includes registration, materials, lunch for four days and snacks on all six days. The video series may be viewed at the Oklahoma Blood Institute meeting room, 211 SW Ave A.
The class schedule is 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15, 22, 29; 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 5, 12; and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
To register, call 580-512-0900 or 580-875-3720 or email gprw2007@gmail.com or you may register and make payment with Eventbrite.