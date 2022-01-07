Remaining members of the Great Plains Technology Center board of education will appoint someone to complete the unexpired term of former board member Howard Johnson.
Board members made that decision this week in the wake of Johnson’s resignation to take a position on the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. Commission guidelines do not allow members to hold any elected position, prompting Johnson’s resignation.
Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney said the board formally declared the Zone 5 seat vacant when they met this week. He said board members also decided that because Johnson was beginning the third year of his five-year term, they would appoint someone who lives in that zone to complete the term.
“That’s what they are doing now, trying to identify a person who will serve,” Fortney said, adding that person will be appointed to the seat at the school board’s next regular meeting on Feb. 1.
That decision means the person designed as Johnson’s replacement won’t have to run for the office until the term expires in 2024.
Johnson, a retired educator, joined the Great Plains board of education in 2005. Fortney said each of the board’s five members has a speciality that he brings to the table, and Johnson’s expertise was education, including the training associated with adult students.
“He always asked those questions: how will that (decision) affect partner schools,” Fortney said.