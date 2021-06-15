When McKenna Adams chose to take carpentry and woodworking at Great Plains Technology Center summer camp, Career Connection, it was to continue helping her father.
“I chose carpentry because I really like to build stuff with my dad, so I thought it was a good chance hold more tools,” said Adam.
Craig Hudson also is attending Career Connections by the influence of family. Hudson wanted to take the culinary class in his father’s honor, and carpentry for his grandfather.
“I’m taking the grill master class to help my dad on the grill, and carpentry to work with my grandpa because he builds things,” he said.
Starting last week, the Great Plains Technology Center has been holding a two week, four-session summer camp called Career Connections for anyone entering sixth, seventh and eighth grade. In these teachings, students will dive into the firsthand learning of different topics; culinary arts, engineering explorations and snap circuits, photography and teacher preparation.
“We want the kids to know what all the different types of programs we offer and all these different things. Plus, we want them to see how big our campus is,” said Jenna Alston, activities coordinator for Great Plains Technology Center.
It is an opportunity for middle school students to explore the hands-on education offered at Great Plains. The sessions stand out to the students because of the ability to feel and touch the material being used. Campers get a better idea of how these different concepts work, and what it takes to prepare prior to constructing the projects.
“What makes our learning so unique is the hands-on learning. The students benefit so much more by doing these lessons hands on,” said Teresa Abram, Marketing and Communications Coordinator.
Parker Stubblefield joined the Culinary Arts- Grill Master 101 class to continue his love for cooking and grilling. Coming into the camp, he said he only knew how to grill steak. In the class, Stubblefield learned how to cook a plethora of food from shrimp, chicken wings, pork chops and kebabs. With more food in Stubblefield’s cooking arsenal, Culinary Arts- Grill Master 101 gets two thumbs up.
“It’s an awesome class, and I believe everyone should try it,” he said.
Rage Smith came into the camp already knowing what field of work he is interested in. For Smith, the initial interest of circuits led him to sign up for Engineering Snap Circuits. Even though the engineering department splits into two different classes, Smith wanted to be where his interest lies. By picking Engineering Snap Circuits, Smith expanded his fascination, and even picked up a new trade along the way.
“One thing I learned in the class is soldering. That was a lot of fun, kind of easy and you really cannot mess up,” he said.
In the other side of the engineering courses, student were apart of the Engineering Explorations class. While Engineering Snap Circuits is more detailed to one engineering aspect, Engineering Exploration discusses the topic in a broader sense.
For students like Johnathan George-Ellis, it is the perfect opportunity to see what field of study interests them.
“I don’t really know what I want to study yet, but coming to this class helps me figure that out as we go along,” he said.
For the faculty of the Great Plains Technology Center, this highlights what the main objective of the camp. As students prepare for high school, Career Connections wants to create a sensibility to campers on what they choose to do.
“The main thing is to create an awareness for the students, so if they do decide to come to Great Plains as sophomores, they will have familiarity with what is being taught,” said Abram.