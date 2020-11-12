Unusual times call for unusual solutions. Or, at least, thinking outside the box.
The Great Plains Technology Center Foundation found its normal fundraising routes curtailed this year and has opted for an alternative to its popular banquet fundraiser: a virtual banquet on Nov. 19. Glen Boyer, the foundation’s executive director, said the group — like other fundraising organizations across the nation — has limits on its activities because of restrictions on public gatherings and precautions taken by people to avoid COVID-19. In a normal year, Great Plains Technology Center Foundation holds a golf tournament and a banquet featuring guest speakers, alumni and students lauding the accomplishments of the state’s career technology system.
“We can’t do that,” said Boyer, of efforts that provide the bulk of the funding that the 40-year-old foundation uses to provide scholarships to Great Plains students or grants for necessities that might range from books for class to help buying a tank of gas to get to class.
“The virus has cancelled so many in-person fundraiser events for many non-profits,” Boyer said, adding that includes the banquet the foundation has been holding for 10 years.
The solution: a virtual banquet, an hour-long on-line event where people can sit in their living rooms, wearing comfortable clothing and eating their own meals — “The meal’s on you” — as they listen to speakers outlining the benefits of career technology education and one-time students who have successful careers because of what they learned at Great Plains.
Boyer grins at the idea of sitting in his pajamas, watching the virtual banquet that will be presented to as many people as want to “attend,” courtesy of Zoom. And, the virtual setting has some advantages, including the fact it was easier to attract guest speakers because those speakers also can “attend” from the comfort of their own homes, without having to make travel arrangements.
That means Great Plains Technology Center Foundation will be supported this year by business leader, motivational speaker and educator Vince Orza; Diana Hartley, professor of non-profit management for the University of Oklahoma; and retired Brig. Gen. Jesse Cross, a Lawton native who returned to his home to launch Red River Science Technology, a leading tenant in Great Plains’ Business Development Center.
Boyer notes the connections that all three have to education and career technology, and said they will be the perfect counterpart to short testimonials from former Great Plains students, alumni and parents.
“Three speakers, three different views,” he said, adding student testimonials will range from two star athlete brothers who went into the IT field, to someone who went through multiple variations of Great Plains’ health career program before returning to campus as an instructor.
The banquet may be virtual, but the concept remains the same: residents, organizations and businesses are asked to register for the event for $100, or become a gold ($1,000) or silver ($500) sponsor, allowing those donors to also sponsor students who can then attend the virtual banquet. Proceeds will go toward scholarships and grants for students who attend Great Plains Technology Center.
Reservations may be made by contacting gboyer@gptcfoundation.org by Monday. Information is available by calling Boyer at 250-5603.