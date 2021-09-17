Great Plains Technology Center celebrated its birthday Friday, almost 50 years to the day the original campus was formally dedicated by then-U.S. Congressman Tom Steed.
Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney — who has been on the campus 42 of its 50 years of existence — and his staff called Friday's ceremony a rededication, marking that original dedication ceremony that took place Sept. 18, 1971 (Friday was Sept. 17).
"One day shy of exactly 50 years," Fortney said as he explained why he insisted U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole had to be the guest speaker at the rededication. Cole holds the same seat Steed held when he came to Lawton in 1971 to dedicate the first building on an almost 60-acre tract in far west Lawton, backing onto what was then pasture land and open prairie.
Today, the campus fills most of the tract with its 10 buildings and also has a satellite campus in Frederick for Tillman and Kiowa counties. It trains more than 10,000 students each year, according to information provided by Dr. George Bridges, the senior member of the Great Plains board of education, who has been in that post for 47 years.
Cole joked that he sees why Fortney wants Bridges around, "He's the one guy here longer than you."
Cole said he was pleased to be following in the footsteps of Steed, someone he knew and Oklahoma's longest serving politician, at 32 years. Cole called Steed an unsung hero, noting that Steed voted for "every civil rights bill" of the era — which didn't always go over well with constituents — and served on committees that were not glamorous, but were important because they got things done. One was education, a committee that prompted people to think about how they could deploy resources to the betterment of their children and grandchildren.
"This institution has that vision, too," Cole said, adding that every career technology center in the state starts with the same vision: residents willing to tax themselves — "This is Oklahoma," Cole, a historian, noted — to invest in opportunities to better themselves and their children and grandchildren.
He pointed to Great Plains' accomplishments over the years, to include its 40-year relationship with Goodyear, something that grew out of a need (training) and the forward-thinking decisions made by superintendents over the years, such as an early emphasis on health care professions (a crucial need today, he said).
Cole also noted a fact cited by Bridges: Great Plains has never lost an election when it went to voters for funding to expand or create new programs.
"That's a statement," he said, adding Great Plains actions and the commitment of local residents to supporting them has aided successful efforts to attract people to Southwest Oklahoma. "I expect the next 50 years to be better."
Fortney — a student at Great Plains in the mid 1970s before he became a welding instruction, then department head until becoming superintendent in 2016 — gently poked fun at the man he replaced as the campus' leader and who attended Friday's ceremony: Tom Thomas.
"We wore tie-dye for you," he said, pointing to the sea of blue tie-dye T-shirts worn by Great Plains staffers. "He's a tie-dye fiend."
John Wallace, a teacher in the food services area at Great Plains in its first year, included several historical footnotes in the invocation he offered at the ceremony's start, pointing out that Milton Worley (Great Plains' first superintendent) wanted the campus to be dynamic and successful in serving the community, and Great Plains still is serving that mission.
"In September 1971, the vision became reality," Bridges said.