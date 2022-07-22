A man with a record of burglary crimes took responsibility Wednesday for breaking into the Great Plains Technology Center in November 2021.

Zachary David Weatherford, 27, pleaded guilty before Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe to felony counts of second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property, records indicate.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

