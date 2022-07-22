A man with a record of burglary crimes took responsibility Wednesday for breaking into the Great Plains Technology Center in November 2021.
Zachary David Weatherford, 27, pleaded guilty before Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe to felony counts of second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property, records indicate.
Tayloe sentenced Weatherford to a seven-year suspended sentence with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the burglary and a $100 fine on the second count. He also received $11,678 in fines and restitution for the damage inflicted inside the campus during the break-in during the Thanksgiving 2021 school break.
Weatherford admitted to the Nov. 20, 2021, break-in at the tech center’s south and west wings of Building 100 on the campus, 4500 W. Lee.
“I broke into a building owned by Great Plains Vo-Tech,” Weatherford wrote in his plea. “Also, then I destroyed property in Vo-Tech worth over $24,000.”
The damage left reinforced glass windows and glass doors busted and shattered. Several offices and classrooms were rummaged through and left with drawers open and paperwork littering the floor. Many unidentified items were reported stolen, as well.
The break-in took place on Saturday before the school’s Thanksgiving break and was noticed Nov. 22, 2021.
Weatherford has been in custody in Tulsa County on $6,000 bond since Jan. 31, when he received a felony second-degree burglary charge. He pleaded guilty in that case and received a six-year suspended sentence with the stipulation he complete the Arise Program.
Records indicate Weatherford has been serving a concurrent five-year deferred sentences after pleading guilty in Tulsa County in November 2020 to a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as three counts of second-degree burglary, and for driving without a driver’s license and unsafe lane use.
Weatherford’s Comanche County sentencing is to run consecutive with his other sentences, records indicate.
