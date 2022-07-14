OKLAHOMA CITY — Great Plains State Park in Kiowa County was voted one of the 2022 Top 10 Best State Parks for RVing/Camping by USA Today.
Great Plains State Park is located just south of Hobart in Mountain Park. Between the Wichita Mountains and the east shore of Tom Steed Lake, the park provides an array of activities.
“For RV campers looking for a variety of nature and history experiences to appreciate and explore, Great Plains State Park in southwestern Oklahoma might be the perfect destination,” USA Today wrote of the park. “History buffs will enjoy exploring the abandoned 1900s Gold Bells Mill and Mine, while others may want to spend their time on Tom Steed Lake enjoying skiing, fishing, and swimming.”
The Oklahoma State Park’s three RV campgrounds feature sites with water, sewer and electric (modern) and water, and sewer (semi-modern) utilities. Tent sites also are available. The campgrounds include restrooms and showers, and leashed pets are allowed.
To receive a 10Best Readers’ Choice Award, 20 nominees are first chosen by a panel of relevant experts, then winners are chosen online by the public. The award is promoted on 10Best.com and across USA Today Travel Media Group’s social media platforms.