Taylor Larson loves the kind of history she can reach out and touch.
Larson is the new archivist for the Museum of the Great Plains. She is being trained by Deborah Baroff, who will retire this week after maintaining the archives for more than 30 years.
Larson is soft-spoken, but her passion is clear in the way she moves through the archive room of the museum. She sits at a table surrounded by neatly arrayed photographs. With a gloved hand, she picks up the pictures delicately and inspects them for clues to when and where they were taken and compares the faces in each to see which ones recur.
This is work she’s quick to contrast with the kind of archiving she did while working by contract at a museum in Tahlequah.
“We’re adding meaning to the photos,” Larson said. “Instead of just measuring the amount of media in a box.”
Larson was born in El Paso, Texas, and raised in Lawton. She earned a history degree from Cameron University. She said that while she was aware of the assumption that history graduates would eventually be teachers, she hoped to go a different way.
“I look at this as my contribution to history,” Larson said. “Generations to come will be able to research and learn from the work we do here.”
With this in mind, she enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and earned a Master of Arts in Museum Sciences degree.
Her new job is not the beginning of her relationship with the museum. She interned there in 2019 before she was hired as a full-time archivist. For her, returning was a natural choice.
“The history of this place grows on you,” Larson said.
Larson was hired while her predecessor, Baroff, is still serving as the museum archivist. Something Museum Executive Director Bart McClenny said was unusual but necessary.
“We want Taylor to become familiar with the archive,” McClenny said. “She’s detail oriented, which is an important part of the job, and we know she can’t get as familiar as Deborah is with nearly four decades on the job, but we wanted her to be comfortable with it.”
Larson has a particular interest in people whose stories are less often told. As she looks through photos donated to the museum, she talks about the way the work draws her in.
“It’s easy, if you’re looking at someone like Elmer Thomas, who’s an important figure around here, to see a picture of him and give context to it,” Larson said. “It’s harder and more interesting to do the detective work.”
Larson’s view of history is one that centers on people, but not only the ones who are usually seen as defining figures. She spends her work day looking for stories of the everyday people in family photos and portraits. For her, that is what history looks like.
“Everyone is equally important in history,” Larson said.