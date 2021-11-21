If you had trouble finding boxes of mac and cheese last week, blame the students and staff at Great Plains Technology Center.
“Especially in businesses down that way,” Aaron Murrow said Friday, motioning east of the technology center before returning to lend muscle to other students scurrying around the open floor of the HVAC class complex gathering donated food items.
Those “fixings” were piled into bags that were to be matched with meats to provide Thanksgiving meals to what the Rev. Jerry Dillard planned would be 1,200 residents who would come by the Faith Based Church of God complex on Saturday.
It’s an annual tradition at Great Plains, said Marketing and Communications Coordinator Teresa Abram, as she watched the beehive of activity that ebbed and flowed as organizers worked through problems, such as the paper bags weren’t large enough to contain all the donated items (the solution: put those bags and overflow items into large plastic bags).
“I don’t remember a time when we didn’t do this,” she said.
This year’s task for Great Plains: 1,000 boxes of mac and cheese. Students and staff secured more than their quota, but it was touch and go for a while, Abram said, laughing as she said organizer Jenna Alston had less than 400 boxes in hand early last week, until students began turning in the results of what became an intense competition.
Other entities were tasked with providing the things that help round out a holiday meal, and tables around the HVAC area were filled with cans of cranberry sauce and green beans, boxes of cornbread mix and granola (to sprinkle on desserts), animal crackers and plain crackers, and other food items. Under its traditional arrangement, Great Plains also provided the labor to break donated items into individual parcels that were loaded into boxes that, in turn, were loaded onto a truck to be carried to Saturday’s distribution site. That work came courtesy of Kody Gibson and his HVAC students, although students and staff from other parts of the Great Plains complex also lent a hand.
Dillard said others in the community were involved, noting, for example, donations of 1,200 boxes of hot dogs from Bar-S Foods, to be matched with meat donated by at least four churches. Dillard said he has been involved with Feed the Need for 25 years, and the goal each year is to determine what other churches in the community are doing so he can do something slightly different so the broadest possible food box items are available for those in need.
It’s something close to both his heart and his wife, Sigrid, proprietor of Dillard’s Alterations.
“Someone did it for me,” he said, of the importance of helping the community. “I’m passing it on down.”
Murrow, an adult student at Great Plains, said that was what he had in mind as a first-time volunteer.
“It’s good for people,” he said, of his efforts to help coordinate packing efforts by fellow students. “It’s a good way to give back to the community.”
Murrow knows people in the community who are in need and said it didn’t make sense to sit back and not lend a hand, before he headed back to help classmates haul, pack, tie off and load filled bags into shipping boxes.
Zachary Silkey, assigned the task of helping load those bags, scouted the room to provide muscle power and help where needed, after agreeing with Murrow that helping was an easy decision.
“Doing your part,” he said.