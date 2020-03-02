If you’ve never made crepes, Custer County Extension Educator Lesa Rauh will show you how at this month’s Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) leader lesson, “The Great Crepe Escape.”
The lesson is open to the public. It will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Wichita Room of the Prairie Building on the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan Road.
As a reminder, OHCE’s Spring Council will start at 9:30 a.m. March 17 in the Prairie Building. The West District Southern Region OHCE meeting will be March 27 in Mustang.