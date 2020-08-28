LONE WOLF — A 37-year-old woman is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Thursday morning wreck on a gravel road in Kiowa County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Melissa White, of Lone Wolf, was first taken to Elkview General Hospital in Hobart and then flown to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries.
White was riding in a Ford pickup driven by David Hanlin shortly after 8 a.m. that was traveling southbound on the gravel Kiowa County Road 2110, 6 miles south of Lone Wolf, when Hanlin lost control and went off the roadway to the left, Trooper Taylor Bunting reported. The truck then went into a creek, striking the south bank.
Hanlin, 37, of Altus, was treated and released from Elkview General Hospital.
Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.
The condition of the driver and the cause of the collision remain under investigation.