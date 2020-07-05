OKLAHOMA CITY – Several schools in Southwest Oklahoma will receive Incentive Grants to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.
The competitive grants consisted of $8 million from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) set-aside in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund and $8 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Both ESSER and GEER are components of the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Under the CARES Act, the OSDE funds must meet “emergency needs” of districts in response to COVID-19, while GEER dollars expended to schools must be to those “most significantly impacted by coronavirus.”
Districts in Southwest Oklahoma receiving the grants are: Anadarko, $124, 519; Bishop, $100,000; Bray-Doyle, $50,000; Central High, $50,000; Comanche, $100,000; Mangum, $33,882; and Temple, $35,620.
Districts will spend Incentive Grant funds in five priority areas in which students were impacted by COVID-19 – expanding connectivity for students, purchasing a content management system (CMS) or learning management system (LMS), providing mental health supports for students, compensatory services to at-risk students and training in the science of reading for teachers of pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
Applications were reviewed and awarded within five categories based on student enrollment of up to 500; 501-1,000; 1,001-2,500; 2,501-7,500 and 7,501 and up. Awards ranged from $13,596 to $500,000 and are available for districts to draw down through June 30, 2021.