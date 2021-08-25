OKLAHOMA CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced a grant on Tuesday that will help combat a statewide teacher shortage.
A $4.2 million grant was awarded to the Oklahoma Chapter of Teach For America (TFA). The grant will help the organization launch a statewide strategy to increase school effectiveness, build a pipeline of educators and address pandemic-related learning loss, according to a press release.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education is using a portion of federal relief dollars to fund the three-year grant.
With the funding, TFA will tap into its nationwide alumni network for the recruitment and development of 50 teachers who will commit to working for two years in Oklahoma schools. Additionally, TFA will equip 75 aspiring school leaders with the tools and experience to one day lead schools of their own. The organization also plans to recruit up to 20 tutors per semester from colleges and universities to support schools in a variety of ways, including academic coaching and small-group instruction.
The grant also will fund training for tutors and teachers. The latter will receive signing bonuses, an annual stipend and possible incentive pay for placement in high-need districts and meeting student growth goals. School leaders will receive professional development, year-long internships in school leadership, tuition reimbursements or stipends and the potential for additional stipends for placement in high-need districts. Salaries and benefits for teachers and emerging leaders will be paid by the hiring district.
The TFA grant is a component of Ready Together Oklahoma: An Action Plan for Supporting Students Through the Pandemic and Beyond. The OSDE launched the recovery plan in May with a growing portfolio of online resources to support schools as they leverage the best uses of federal relief funds.