A 12-year-old Granite boy was hospitalized following an ATV wreck Saturday evening in Greer County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the unidentified boy was driving a Kawasaki Mule on an open field on private property 3 miles west of Granite shortly after 5:45 p.m. when he made a sharp turn and rolled ¼ time. The boy was ejected and pinned under the vehicle for a couple of minutes before the vehicle owner freed him, Trooper Josh Tinsley reported.
The driver was first taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus and later taken to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in stable condition with a leg injury.
The passenger and driver were not wearing seatbelts, the report states. The 12-year-old passenger was not injured.