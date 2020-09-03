GRANDFIELD — Following the diagnosis Tuesday of an elementary student being infected with COVID-19, Grandfield Public Schools has gone to online learning through the week.
According to a letter sent home to parents, school administrators are working with the Tillman County Health Department to mitigate exposure to the virus. Those determined to have been in close contact with the student are being contacted and asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Superintendent James Higdon was unavailable for comment.
On Wednesday, according to the letter, Chromebooks were issued to allow for the online learning. The school is in its 72-hour virtual learning option. During that time, contact tracing will be completed and school facilities are being sanitized. The school is seeking information and guidance to determine when it will be safe to return to in-school learning.
Student meals are available in a grab-and-go format each day from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the high school cafeteria. Pick-up will be at the bus loading and unloading area on the east side of the high school science building. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Students will complete assignments online. Attendance will be determined through completion of daily assignments and assignments will be entered in the grade book.
Teachers are available from 8 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. by email and phone to assist students.
Call the superintendent’s office, 580-479-5237; or the high school, 580-479-3140.