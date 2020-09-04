GRANDFIELD — Following the end of the second day of virtual learning, the Grandfield Public School superintendent said things are working out well.
Superintendent James Higdon said that when an elementary student was diagnosed Monday evening as being COVID-19 positive, it kicked into gear a plan implemented by the Tillman County school district. With 212 students under the district’s tutelage, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, safety is the top concern.
Higdon said that when a “trigger” was pulled with the student’s diagnosis, it set into motion a 72-hour distance learning schematic that allows the students to continue their educations from home. It’s about safety while continuing the mission for learning.
“We can’t just let it go because we’re so small,” he said. “Usually if one person gets it, they have a sibling at home and we don’t want it spreading to their families and the community. We’re trying to protect families and keep our students safe.”
School administrators immediately began working with the Tillman County Health Department to mitigate exposure to the virus. Those determined to have been in close contact with the student are being contacted and asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Students were issued Chromebooks on Wednesday to allow for the online learning. Higdon said today’s online classes are hoped to be the last days out of the classroom. With Monday being the Labor Day holiday, it’s hoped that extra cushion will be enough.
“We’re in communication with the Tillman County Health Department,” he said. “If we’re safe, we’ll start back to school on Tuesday.”
Students and their families and staff will be notified Monday regarding Tuesday’s status.
Contact tracing is underway and the school facilities are being cleaned and sanitized, Higdon said. According to the Oklahoma Department of Health’s Thursday statistics for COVID-19 cases, the student is the only active case of the virus in Grandfield. Another case has since recovered.
Student meals are available today in a grab-and-go format from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at the high school cafeteria. Pick-up will be at the bus loading and unloading area on the east side of the high school science building. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Higdon said that students are completing their assignments online. Their attendance is determined through the completion of daily assignments and are entered in the grade book.
Teachers are available from 8 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. by email and phone to assist students.
“It’s worked really well so far,” Higdon said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.